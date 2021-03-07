Beyonce pays musical tribute to 13-year-old fan who died after battling cancer

Beyonce paid a sweet musical tribute to her 13-year-old fan Lyric Chanel, who passed away at the age of 13. Chanel died after battling brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma for two years.



As a tribute, the Grammy winner posted a video on her YouTube account that featured a collection of Chanel's photos and videos. The video featured songs, including 'Halo', 'Brown Skin Girl' and 'Love On Top'. In the final song, Beyonce replaces the words baby with "Lyric."



"I love you with all of my heart," she concluded the video.







In September, Beyonce had also sent a bouquet of flowers after she posted a video of herself singing 'Love On Top'.



“I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me,” the singer wrote on the card. “I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so glad you’re home safely. You are a survivor.”



Chanel had a massive social media following which she gained in the past two years. Previously, her family shared a video on Chanel’s struggle in the past two years which gained the attention and support of numerous celebrities, including Cardi B.



On Friday, the 'Go Gold for Childhood Cancer' Instagram account shared the news that she had passed away.