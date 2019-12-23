Beyonce looks sensuous in her latest 'Sasha Fierce' avatar

Beyonce has channelled her inner `Sasha Fierce` in a social media post where she looked steaming and sensuous at the same time.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter posted her pictures on Instagram where she donned a leopard print corset, along with a pencil skirt, and gloves. She accessorised the fierce look with matching gloves, heels, and a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.

For her makeup she went light, wearing a nude shade on her lips and a subtle smokey eye. Over the weekend, `The Lion King` actor, who voiced Nala in the Disney animated remake, was also spotted at a holiday party.

The star also recently became one step closer to earning her first Oscars nomination. She was also nominated for her song `Spirit` from `The Lion King`. It is also the only film with two songs on the list.

The singer will also release her debut Ivy Park collection with Adidas in January -- Beyonce2020.