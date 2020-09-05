Beyonce donates $1m to small black-owned businesses on her birthday

Beyonce perfectly embodies the model of a Queen, as the singer celebrated her 39th birthday and she took this special day and use it as an opportunity to thanks her fans for all they have given to her.



The singer on her birthday revealed a generous donation for the Black-owned businesses. '' Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyonce to help Black-owned small businesses. Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP''.



The pop icon has donated $1 million to help black-owned small businesses across major cities in the US that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



''NAACP Empowerment Programs is delighted to administer a meaningful program in partnership with BeyGOOD’s Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist our small business communities that have been directly impacted by recent events across the country. The grants for $ 10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small businesses in select cities to help sustain businesses during this time. The NAACP is proud to partner with BeyGOOD to help strengthen small businesses and to ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses,'' the NAACP wrote.



Beyonce is known for her contribution and work for the society and specifically for the black lives. Previously during the pandemic, Queen B spoke about how Covid-19 is disproportionately affecting African-American citizens.



In a video message at the Together At a Home concert earlier this year, she said: "This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America".



She said the impact was particularly high because black Americans "disproportionately belong to essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home," including delivery workers, mail carriers, and sanitation employees. "Please protect yourselves," she concluded. "We are one family and we need you."