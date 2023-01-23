Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy give a dazzling performance at Dubai concert

Beyonce had a proud mommy moment during her recent Dubai concert. As a special treat for the audience at the opening ceremony of the luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, Queen B brought her daughter Blue Ivy to the stage and together they set the stage on fire.



Beyonce, who was looking stunning in a yellow corset dress, made her first live performance in more than four years memorable as she performed a duet with Ivy on their track, 'Brown Skin Girl.'



"Where are all my brown-skinned girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown-skinned girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter," the 41-year-old singer said as she welcomed her daughter on stage.



"To all the brown-skinned girls, love. If you like brown-skinned women, help me sing," said the multi-Grammy winner singer.



The 11-year-old received a round of applause from the crowd as she joined her mother on stage and sang the Grammy-winning song together. This was Ivy's debut performance on a public stage. However, she has performed with her mother multiple times before.