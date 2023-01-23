Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy give a dazzling performance at Dubai concert
Blue Ivy wore a gleaming red suit with sneakers for the evening, while her star mom looked stunning in a bright yellow corset dress.
Beyonce had a proud mommy moment during her recent Dubai concert. As a special treat for the audience at the opening ceremony of the luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, Queen B brought her daughter Blue Ivy to the stage and together they set the stage on fire.
Beyonce, who was looking stunning in a yellow corset dress, made her first live performance in more than four years memorable as she performed a duet with Ivy on their track, 'Brown Skin Girl.'
"Where are all my brown-skinned girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown-skinned girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter," the 41-year-old singer said as she welcomed her daughter on stage.
"To all the brown-skinned girls, love. If you like brown-skinned women, help me sing," said the multi-Grammy winner singer.
The 11-year-old received a round of applause from the crowd as she joined her mother on stage and sang the Grammy-winning song together. This was Ivy's debut performance on a public stage. However, she has performed with her mother multiple times before.
The power, the added runs, the higher octaves! She is outdoing the do-er (herself)!!! Mrs. Carter can't be fuxked with!#Beyonce #BeyonceInDubai #BeyonceInDubai #parkwood pic.twitter.com/QdWM1X8vaA— QweenB_ (@OnleQueenB) January 22, 2023
Beyonce was delighted to share the stage with her little rockstar, and her emotions were clearly visible on her face. As expected, the performance was quick to become the talk of the internet, with Twitterati reacting to the clips in the sweetest way.
To support Beyonce, her husband and rapper Jay-Z, as well as her children and parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles, were in attendance.
"My beautiful children are here to see their mom perform," Beyoncé told the audience.
