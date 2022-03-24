Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away at 57

Popular face of Bengali cinema, actor Abhishek Chatterjee is dead. The actor died in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Kolkata following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 57.



According to his family, he had complained of uneasiness in the stomach on Wednesday during the shooting of a non-fiction show and was later administered saline at his Prince Anwar Shah Road residence in Kolkata.

He is survived by wife and a daughter.



Chatterjee was a popular face of Bengali cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. He had debuted in Tarun Majumder's Bengali film 'Pathbhola' in 1986 and proved his mettle in several hits in the years that followed, including Rituparno Ghosh's 'Dahan' and 'Bariwali' and Majumder's 'Alo'.



He was also a known face in Bengali teleserial.



Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends".



