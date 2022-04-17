Benedict Cumberbatch to host 'Saturday Night Live' next month

Benedict Cumberbatch, who was one of the frontrunners of this year's award season, is all set to take the Saturday Night Live stage one more time.

Cumberbatch will host the late-night show on May 7, the week his most awaited movie 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will release in theatres worldwide.

On Saturday, the announcement was made about the 45-year-old actor taking the hosting job next month. Rock band Arcade Fire will join Benedict on stage as the musical guest.

The two-time Oscar nominee actor made his hosting debut in the year 2016.



Talking about the Canadian indie rock band, this will be their fifth appearance as the musical guest.



Cumberbatch will join the starry host lineup of this year's edition, which was kicked off by Oscar winner actress Ariana DeBose.