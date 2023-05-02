Ben Affleck’s film Air starring Matt Damon will release on Amazon Prime on this date

Ben Affleck's critically acclaimed film AIR was released in theatres on April 5, and now, less than a month after its theatrical release, the film is set to release on May 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The film starring Matt Damon will be available to watch in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Directed by Affleck, the script of the film is written by Alex Convery.



AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionised the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.



This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.



In the film, Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co- founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others.

This marks the first time Ben Affleck has directed a feature film starring Matt Damon. The film is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Michael Berman. Executive producers include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo.



The film’s unforgettable soundtrack of the ‘80s hits—from Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, REO Speedwagon, The Clash, Night Ranger, Dire Straits, The Alan Parsons Project, Squeeze, and many more—is available now digitally by Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment.



As per Variety, the film has grossed $74.7 million worldwide and has been praised by critics and audiences alike.