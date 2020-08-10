BBC radio host Sideman quits over use of racist term in report

British radio host Sideman has quit BBC after a news report included a racist slur.

Sideman, who appeared on music station Radio 1Xtra, said in an Instagram post that broadcasting the word “feels like a slap in the face to our community.”

Sideman’s real name is David Whitely . The comedian said that “with no apology (from the BBC) I just don’t feel comfortable being aligned with the organization.” BBc has apologised now.

The BBC included the word when reporting last month on a violent attack on a young Black man in Bristol, a city in southwest England. The attackers are reported to have yelled the offensive term as they ran into the 21-year-old with a car.

Earlier, the BBC had defended the decision to include the word saying it wanted to convey the racist nature of the attack and “gave adequate warnings that upsetting images and language would be used.”