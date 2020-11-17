Barack Obama shares playlist of his favourite songs from the days of his presidency

Former President and one of the internet's favourite celebrities Barack Obama is in the news for his memoir, A Promised Land.



In honour of the book release, Obama put together a playlist of all the songs he enjoyed listening to during his time in office, tweeting it out on Monday. The list covers a wide variety of musical genres, from the country (Brooks & Dunn) to rap (Eminem), and it includes music from well before 2009-2017, Obama's time in the White House.



Also read: Spent childhood listening to Ramayana and Mahabharata: Barack Obama in memoir

He tweeted, "Music has always played an important role in my life -- and that was especially true during my presidency," Obama wrote in the tweet. "In honour of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it."



Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/xWiNQiZzN0 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 16, 2020 ×

A Promised Land, the first volume of his presidential memoirs, which will be published Nov. 17 by Crown Publishing Group. Talking about the book, in an earlier interview, Obama said, "My book is for those young people -- an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us," Obama said."