Barack Obama, Michelle to produce animated preschool series for Netflix

Netflix and the Obamas have teamed up for an exciting venture as they get ready to produce animated preschool series titled ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’. The series will debut in 2021.

Chris Nee, the award-winning creator of Doc McStuffins and Vampirina is collaborating with Barack and Michelle Obama for this animated show.

‘Ada Twist’ is based on the best-selling book series by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts. The story is that of a young Black scientist who will explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration and friendship.

The series will also include real scientists to inspire young viewers.

The Obamas inked a Netflix producing deal in May 2018. They are expected to set an expansive slate of film and TV projects in April 2019.