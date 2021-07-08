Bangladeshi film 'Rehana Maryam Noor' creates history at Cannes Film Festival, receives standing ovation

It is a moment of pride for Bangladesh as for the first time in history a film from the country has been selected in the 'Un Certain Regard' section at this year's Cannes Film Festival.



Directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad, the film 'Rehana Maryam Noor' received standing ovation at the film festival where it was screened for the first time. The premiere had the film's director, lead actress Azmeri Haque Badhan, Singaporean producer Jeremy Chua and rest of the crew in attendance.



'Rehana Maryam Noor' has created immense buzz in the festival as it is for the first time that a film from Bangladesh has been selected in the 'Un Certian Regrad' section.



"I am immensely grateful and overjoyed after the reaction," said Badhan in her Facebook live video soon after the screening. The actor was seen getting emotional post screening as the film received standing ovation from the audience. "I give all credit to Saad, and the wonderful team who worked so hard to make it this far."

Earlier, a huge queue was seen en route to the theatre that displayed the film, portraying the buzz that "Rehana Maryam Noor" has already created in the festival.