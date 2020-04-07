'Bamfaad' trailer: Paresh Rawal's son Aditya makes his debut in this inter-faith love story

Bollywood has been making stories based on star -crossed lovers for decades. Inter-faith love stories have been depicted through different generations in films. The latest to join the list is 'Bamfaad' - a film presented by Anurag Kashyap and directed by debutant Ranjan Chandel.



The film marks the debut of Aditya Rawal (son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swarup Sampat) and Shalini Pandey (who played the female lead in 'Arjun Reddy' on which the film 'Kabir Singh' is based). Based in a small town, the two play star -crossed lovers with actor Vijay Varma playing the villain to their story. The film also features Jatin Sarna in a prominent role.



Watch the trailer here:





'Bamfaad' is a Zee5 original film and will be available on the streaming platform from April 10.