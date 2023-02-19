BAFTA Awards 2023: When and where to watch the 'British Oscars' in India?

In a few hours from now, the winners of the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will be announced in London. The awards are often considered as the British Oscars and a precursor to the Oscar awards. This year, the awards will be held at London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 19. The only Indian film that has found its mention at this year's nominees list is Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes.



This will be the 76th edition of the prestigious awards and while it will be held in London, Indian fans can catch the two-hour ceremony at home.



Where can one watch BAFTA awards in India?



The BAFTA Film Awards will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on February 17. The awards are hosted each year by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), which aims to honour British and international films every year.



This year, the award ceremony takes on a new level of excitement as Lionsgate Play will be taking the South-East Asian audience a step closer to the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards as the official streaming partner of the most glorious night. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 19, at 7 PM GMT at London’s Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall -- a shift from the awards' previous home of Royal Albert Hall - and will be live-streamed exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play on 20th February from 00:30 AM IST onwards. The awards will also simultaneously stream exclusively in the Philippines and Indonesia on Lionsgate Play.