BAFTA Awards 2023: When and where to watch the 'British Oscars' in India?
Story highlights
The awards are hosted each year by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), which aims to honour British and international films every year.
In a few hours from now, the winners of the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will be announced in London. The awards are often considered as the British Oscars and a precursor to the Oscar awards. This year, the awards will be held at London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 19. The only Indian film that has found its mention at this year's nominees list is Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes.
This will be the 76th edition of the prestigious awards and while it will be held in London, Indian fans can catch the two-hour ceremony at home.
Where can one watch BAFTA awards in India?
The BAFTA Film Awards will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on February 17. The awards are hosted each year by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), which aims to honour British and international films every year.
This year, the award ceremony takes on a new level of excitement as Lionsgate Play will be taking the South-East Asian audience a step closer to the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards as the official streaming partner of the most glorious night. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 19, at 7 PM GMT at London’s Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall -- a shift from the awards' previous home of Royal Albert Hall - and will be live-streamed exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play on 20th February from 00:30 AM IST onwards. The awards will also simultaneously stream exclusively in the Philippines and Indonesia on Lionsgate Play.
Award-winning actor, presenter and author Richard E. Grant is set to host the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. The actor joins a panel of newly announced hosts around the event, which includes presenters Alison Hammond who will host a new BAFTA Studio, offering viewers an extra experience during the event featuring interviews and insights. Ali Plumb and Vick Hope will take the reins on the red carpet.
The nominations at the BAFTAs
This year’s nominations include 215 talented and creative names from the film industry who represent 45 extraordinary films, spanning a vast range of narrative styles, genres and perspectives. First-time nominees have featured heavily this year, with 14 of the 24 nominees in the performance categories receiving their first BAFTA Film nomination. They include Ana De Armas (Blonde); Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin); Brendan Fraser (The Whale); Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).
The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 19.
All Quiet on the Western Front tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama RRR, which is an award-season favourite in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs. However, Shaunak Sen's critically acclaimed film and festival favourite last year, All That Breathes scored a nomination in the Best Documentary category.