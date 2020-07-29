'Baahubali' maker SS Rajamouli and family test positive for Coronavirus

SS Rajamouli, who made the blockbuster 'Baahubali' and its sequel, has tested positive for coronavirus. Rajamouli and his family have tested positive for Covid-19, and the maker shared the news on Twitter revealing that the entire family is under home quarantine.



"My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID-19 positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors," read SS Rajamouli's tweet.



Rajamouli revealed that he and his family did not show any symptoms of the virus but were taking precaution and have isolated themselves at home.



"All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma," tweeted Rajamouli.

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma... 🙂🙂💪🏼💪🏼 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020 ×

Best known for making the two 'Baahubali' films which created Box Office history in India and abroad, Rajamouli has also made films like 'Magadheera', 'Vikramarkudu', 'Eega' and 'Chhatrapati'.



His next film 'RRR' stars prominent names from Indian cinema as well as Hollywood. It will have Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and international actors such as Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody.



The film's shooting was halted when the lockdown was announced. The crew is yet to start shooting again. RRR is slated to release in January 2021.