'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli and family test negative for COVID-19

'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli and his family have tested negative for coronavirus. The filmmaker and his family had tested positive two weeks back and were in-home quarantine.



On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to Twitter to share the health update with his followers.



"Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us," he tweeted.

The ace filmmaker went on to share that he and his family have been advised by the doctors to wait for at least three weeks to check if they can donate blood plasma.

"Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we`ve developed enough antibodies for plasma donation," his tweet further read.

The director, who predominantly works in the Telugu cinema industry, is widely popular for helming epic hit `Baahubali` sequel, romantic flick `Magadheera`, and many more. He will next direct Ram Charan and Jr NTR in 'RRR' which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.