B-town congratulates Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora for winning gold at World Boxing Championships

Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora made the entire country proud after their big win in the ongoing IBA Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023 in New Delhi on Saturday. Nitu made history as she clinched the gold medal in the 48kg category. This was India’s first gold medal in the ongoing tournament.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Nitu for the history-making won. Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek wrote, "Congratulations @nitughanghas on winning the gold medal at the Women's Boxing World Championship 2023. You have made our country proud and have inspired all of us with your determination and triumph."



Later, he also congratulated Saweety Boora. Sharing the photo of her with her golden medal, Bachchan wrote, ''Your remarkable performance has brought glory to the nation.''



Kajol also congratulated Nitu. Sharing the pictures of her with the gold medal, the actress wrote, "Bravo Gnitughanghas! Your victory in the finals of the #WomensBoxingChampionship 48 Kg category is a testament to your skill and determination. You are a true role model and we are thrilled to celebrate your success."



Actor Farhan Akhtar and director Om Raut also wished Nitu and Saweety their big wins.