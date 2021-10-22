Ayushmann Khurrana's socio-political thriller 'Anek' to release on March 31

March 31, 2022, has been locked as the release date for actor Ayushmann Khurrana`s film 'Anek'.



Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Anek' is set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India. It`s the second collaboration of Ayushmann with Sinha after 'Article 15'.



Giving a few details about his movie, Ayushmann said, "It's only once in a while that an actor comes across a story that makes him jump out of his comfort zone. While I have always backed novel stories, Anek pushed me to perform with a renewed zest."



He added, "It`s the kind of script that drives a person to give it your all. I am so proud that we`ve made a film like this and even more fortunate that I got the chance to headline it. It`s the kind of new-age cinema that I believe in and I am thankful to Anubhav Sir for choosing me to tell this special story."

Thrilled to reunite with Anubhav Sinha for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with Bhushan Kumar as a support system, Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022.

According to Sinha, it`s quite a challenge to make 'Anek'.



"It was a challenging film to write and a difficult one to make. We shot it in rough terrain but what makes it special is that the takeaway was so gratifying. It was a delight to work with Ayushmann again who with his depiction of Joshua breathed life into the story. I couldn`t have asked for a more generous and supportive collaborator than Bhushan Kumar, who was by my side through it all. It`s a film that has our soul in it. I can't wait to send it to the audience," he said.



'Anek', jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, was shot across the sprawling hills of Assam and Shillong.