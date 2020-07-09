Ayushmann Khurrana returns to shoot after 4 months amid COVID-19

After a long COVID-19 induced gap of almost four months, actor Ayushmann Khurrana returned to shooting for an advertisement in Chandigarh on Thursday adhering to safety precautions.



"It was just great to be back on the sets and shoot again after so many months. We all have been at home and we all have been waiting to get back to what we were doing. Things will have to limp back to normal and with all the necessary safety precautions, we will all go out and work," he said.



"I set foot on a set for the first time since we went into lockdown and I saw how people have prepared themselves for the new normal. I was completely put at ease and had a great shoot in Chandigarh," he added.



Khurrana is currently spending time with his family in Chandigarh as the city is returning to normalcy. With all safety measures in place, the 35-year-old actor wrapped up shooting.