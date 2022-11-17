Ayushmann Khurrana on his LGBTQ film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's box office failure: Our country is homophobic

Ayushmann Khurrana has been one of the most courageous and daring actors when it comes to choosing his films. Khurrana has carved a niche in this industry by starring in films that deal with societal taboos that not only delivered serious messages to society but proved to be blockbuster hits.



Ayushmann is currently promoting his upcoming action film, 'An Action Hero,' co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat. Before this, the actor starred in films like 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' 'Anek' and most recently, 'Doctor G'. All three films received rave reviews from critics but failed to impress the audience.



Addressing the box office failure of his LGBTQ film during an interview with OTT Play, the actor said, "I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the subject matter—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to include a wider film, including an LGBTO film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)—doesn't do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic.''



''Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. That was my training for making a film for a while,'' he said further.



Further, when asked whether the box office failure affected him, to which the actor replied that he's unshakable.



"I think I'm unshakeable." If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that's the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too. My films are mostly low- to mid-budget, so no one loses money and I can afford to take risks.

Meanwhile, in his upcoming film 'An Action hero', Ayushmann is playing the role of a famous actor Manav, who could be seen in an action-packed chase against a cop, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will release on December 2.