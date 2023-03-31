Ayan Mukerji shares update about Brahmastra 2 and 3, says 'he will shoot both film simultaneously'

After years of hard work, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra was released last year and took the internet by storm. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's starrer was one of the biggest commercial successes in Bollywood in recent times. This was the first part of the trilogy, and it took around 7 years to complete the film. However, now Ayan has given a major update about the second and third parts of the film.



Speaking to an Indian news channel News 18, Ayan revealed that he's shooting the second and third parts of the film simultaneously.



"We will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there’s a lot of anticipation," he shared.



Further talking he added, "People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But first, we have to write it without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen."



Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was released in September last year and become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.



The second part has been titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev and is expected to start rolling by 2023 and is set to release in 2026. Part two will tell the story of Shiva's parents Dev and Amrita. As it was revealed, Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Amrita, the character of Shiva's father Dev is yet to be cast.