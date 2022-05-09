'Avatar The Way of Water' trailer out! James Cameron takes you back to his fantasy world Pandora

It's finally here. James Cameron had literally opened up Pandora to the world in his 2009 hit 'Avatar'. 13 years later, he is ready with the sequel, 'Avatar The Way Of Water'. The first teaser of the film was shown in theatres before the screening of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and on Monday the makers released the teaser trailer online.



If one can recall, Cameron had created an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alphas Centauri system.



The trailer of 'Avatar The Way of Water' shows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri to take up perhaps some newer challenges that threaten their race and can uproot them from their habitat. At one point in the trailer, Jake says, “Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

“Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”



Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it only in theaters December 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zLfzXnUHv4 — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 9, 2022 ×

Cameron's ambitious film is set to release in theatres on December 16 2022.



Directed by James Cameron, and produced by him and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet. This is the first time that Winslet and Cameron will collaborate since they worked together in the iconic film 'Titanic' in 1998.



The makers plan to re-release 'Avatar' in theatres on September 23 to refresh the memory of the audience ahead of the release of its sequel.