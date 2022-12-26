‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ box office: James Cameron's film earns $850 million worldwide in 10 days
In Korea, the film has earned $53 million, followed by France with $52.3 million, India with $37 million, and Germany with $35.7 million.
James Cameron's sci-fi film 'Avatar 2' is soaring high at the box office. Despite being affected by the winter storm in the big Christmas week, the film was able to rake in decent numbers at the US box office.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' has earned over $56 million from 4,202 North American theatres over the big weekend, which would bring its domestic tally to $278 million. The big-budget film is estimated to earn $82 million between Friday and Monday, which would bring the domestic tally to $278 million, via Variety.
In the 10 days since its release, the film's total box office earnings have reached $855.4 million globally, making it the fifth-highest-grossing movie of 2022.
Made with a whopping $350 million budget, the makers are aiming to earn $1 billion. The milestone that only two films have achieved so far is 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jurassic World: Dominion.'
Outside America, the film is raking in China, where it earned $100.5 million despite the COVID-19 surge in the country.
Talking about India specifically, the digital extravaganza has been atop the box office charts ever since its release. The film has approximately raked in Rs 250 crore and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore milestone.
Wion's Film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in his review of the film, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original ‘Avatar’. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls." Read full review here: