‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes seventh-highest grossing film with $1.7 billion

After clinching the title of being the most successful film in 2022 and also in the entire pandemic phase, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has plans of breaking all records ever. The blockbuster sequel film has grossed $1.708 billion globally. It has overtaken the likes of ‘Jurassic World’ ($1.67 billion) as the seventh-highest grossing movie in box office history. This comes only after four weeks of it running in theatres.

The division of earnings stands as such: ‘Avatar’ 2 has earned $517 million in North America and $1.19 billion overseas. At the international box office, it’s now the fifth-highest movie, behind only ‘Avatar’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

The film is also the highest-grossing movie released in 2022, as well as the second-biggest movie of the pandemic era, after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Going by the collections so far, the film is likely to cross ‘Spider-Man’ and become number 1.