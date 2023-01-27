‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes fifth-highest grossing movie ever

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is shattering all the box office records. After surpassing the $ 2 billion mark, the film has now dethroned Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' and has become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.



The total box office collection of James Cameron's film is now $2.054 billion more than MCU's 2018 blockbuster, 'Infinity War' ($2.048 billion).



James Cameron's epic now stands behind 'Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens' ($2.07 billion), 'Titanic' ($2.19 billion), 'Avengers: Endgame' ($2.79 billion), and 'Avatar' ($2.92 billion).



The film has also become one of the highest-grossing movies of the pandemic, surpassing Tom Holland's

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' ($1.92 billion).



Entering the coveted $2 billion club, Cameo has three movies in the top five highest-grossing movies of all time.



Cameron, who has become the first director to have three $2 billion movies, said in November that the film must become the third or fourth highest-grossing film of all time in order to turn a profit.



In an interview with GQ, Cameron said the film is "very fu**ing expensive" before adding that the film represents "the worst business case in movie history."



"You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history." That’s your threshold. "That's your break-even point," he added.