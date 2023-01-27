‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes fifth-highest grossing movie ever
James Cameron's epic now stands behind 'Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens' ($2.07 billion), 'Titanic' ($2.19 billion), 'Avengers: Endgame' ($2.79 billion), and 'Avatar' ($2.92 billion).
James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is shattering all the box office records. After surpassing the $ 2 billion mark, the film has now dethroned Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' and has become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.
The total box office collection of James Cameron's film is now $2.054 billion more than MCU's 2018 blockbuster, 'Infinity War' ($2.048 billion).
The film has also become one of the highest-grossing movies of the pandemic, surpassing Tom Holland's
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' ($1.92 billion).
Entering the coveted $2 billion club, Cameo has three movies in the top five highest-grossing movies of all time.
Cameron, who has become the first director to have three $2 billion movies, said in November that the film must become the third or fourth highest-grossing film of all time in order to turn a profit.
In an interview with GQ, Cameron said the film is "very fu**ing expensive" before adding that the film represents "the worst business case in movie history."
"You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history." That’s your threshold. "That's your break-even point," he added.
The franchise will get at least three more sequels, each of which reportedly costs $250 million to make.
The movie that takes us back into the life of Pandora stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang,
Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel.
Wion's Film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in his review of the film, "Basically, I have the same complaints with 'The Way of Water' that I had with the original 'Avatar'. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls."