Avatar coming to Disneyland soon; read inside for details

Good news for Disneyland goers as James Cameron’s Avatar will soon be making inroads in the popular entertainment parks. Announcing a new attraction based on the Avatar franchise, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that there will soon be an “Avatar experience” for Disneyland visitors. He, however, did not divulge any details of the same.

Bob Iger also mentioned that Avatar is now a core franchise for the company and they plan to use it for “leveraging success” across business lines and across territories.

James Cameron’s latest instalment of Avatar titled The Way of Water became a massive success worldwide as it grossed over $2.17 billion globally. It is currently at number 4 among the top-grossing movies ever. The hit filmmaker also announced that Avatar 3, 4 and 5 are on the way. They are scheduled for releases on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028.