Astroworld: Woman sues Travis Scott & others for 'wrongful death' of her unborn child

Looks like troubles are not over for Travis Scott.



A few days after Scott returned to stage after staying away for almost six months since the Atroworld tragedy, a new lawsuit is all over the headline. This one comes from a woman who has sued the rapper claiming that she lost her unborn child during the Astroworld debacle.



His name is among the several other defendants who are accused of 'wrongful death' by the Ohio woman Shanazia Williamson, who claims she suffered injuries during the chaos at the Astroworld last year that resulted in her miscarriage.



Williamson, who was expecting a child last year, attended the event with her husband Jarawd Owens and sustained 'major injuries' during the crowd surge on the night of November 5, 2021.



As per TMZ, Williamson says in the lawsuit that the defendants', "failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia's injuries and death of her and Jarawd's (her partner) unborn child."



Last year, she first filed the lawsuit for injuries she sustained during the crowd surge at the music concert when Travis was performing.



As per the law in Texas, US, the fetus that dies due to negligence or wrongdoing of anyone are liable for wrongful death lawsuits and allows parents to sue the defendant who they think is responsible for their child's death.

Following the deadly tragedy that cost the lives of ten people, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed by festivalgoers against the 'Antidote' rapper.