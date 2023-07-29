Astroworld concert tragedy: Inside the 1,266-page Houston Police report detailing the incident

The Houston Police Department has released its 1,266-page report on the tragic 2021 Astroworld concert tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people and left dozens injured. The report sheds light on the events leading up to the tragedy, revealing that at least one security person attempted to halt the show before its devastating conclusion.

The police interview with Marty Wallgren, a security guard hired for the event, indicates that he warned members of Travis' team that the show needed to end while guest performer Drake was on stage. According to reports, Wallgren conveyed the seriousness of the crowd situation, insisting that the concert "needed to end at 10 no matter what".

Drake, however, told police that he did not receive the message to end the concert, and the bright lighting made it difficult for him to discern what was unfolding in the crowd before him. Travis, who followed Drake in the program, also said the same in the report.

The report contains a crucial interview with Travis himself, who revealed that while he was performing onstage, he received an earpiece message urging him to "wrap it up" due to the growing chaos. Nevertheless, he claims that he was unaware of the severity of the situation until later.

The report acknowledges that certain details have been redacted by the police, citing privacy concerns and applicable law. Despite the lack of criminal liability attributed to Travis in the report, it highlights that the tragedy could potentially have been prevented.

In a significant development last month, a Texas grand jury declined to indict Travis in relation to the November 2021 incident. The rapper's lawyer emphasised that he never encouraged actions leading to harm to others and expressed relief at the grand jury's decision.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Travis' lawyer told AP, calling the decision “a great relief.”

Nonetheless, multiple civil lawsuits have been filed against Travis and show producer Live Nation, among others, seeking accountability for the unfortunate event.

