Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari makes her OTT debut with Studio Next & SonyLIV’s next original

Bringing to light beautiful shades of love and relationships with an interesting narration, SonyLIV and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announce their next original - 'Faadu'. Ashwiny has co-written and directed critically award-winning movies 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly ki Barfi', 'Ghar ki Murgi' and 'Panga'.

Known for her insightful stories and bringing memorable characters alive on screen, Ashwiny and SonyLIV’s next original is one such unique, intense poetic love-story between two different thinking characters.

Confirming the news, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, said, “I wanted to tell a unique story that will challenge my brain, allow me to dive deeper into building new dimension of characters, paving a new grammar of storytelling for a new-age audience. I am looking forward to debut with SonyLIV who are always finding innovative ways to set the world-class benchmark for themselves and the creators. We have shared similar passion and excitement over the years when it comes to the stories we want to say, and taking a similar journey forward, this unconventional screenplay and long format medium will surely make me learn, think on my toes and hopefully stir hearts with its relatable concept.”

During the past year, SonyLIV’s originals have received acclaims from across audience and this association furthers the content promise of the platform. 'Faadu' will be produced by Studio Next.