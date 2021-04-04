Ashley Judd to star in young adult drama '#FBF'

Ashley Judd is all set to enter the young adult drama scene.



The 'Double Jeopardy' star has booked her next project in the upcoming drama '#FBF'. According to Variety, Cree Cicchino, Kylee Russell, Emily Skinner, Ciara Riley Wilson, David Barerra and Maria Canals-Barerra are also part of the cast.



The movie takes place almost entirely on smartphones and computer screens, thus allowing the actors to be filmed in their homes remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.



his format was initially seen in films like the 2018 mystery thriller "Searching", starring John Cho and Debra Messing. "#FBF" follows teenager Annie (Cicchino), who accidentally takes her mother's (Judd) laptop instead of her own to visit her father in New Jersey.



Annie soon realises the laptop is everything she needs to pose as her mom for the day, repair her parents' marriage and encourage them to move back from Florida. Ilyssa Goodman, known for 'A Cinderella Story', is directing the film from a screenplay that she wrote with Ashley Peter, a co-producer on "The Morning Show". The film is being produced by Bazelevs, MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd.