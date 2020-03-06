As 'Kaamyaab' hits theatres, Shah Rukh Khan sends best wishes to the team

'A small film with a big heart' is how Shah Rukh Khan defines this week's release 'Kaamyaab'. The actor, whose Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting the movie, took to Twitter, were he shared a photograph go himself along with the cast of the film.



"A small film with a big heart...and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from from those who see it. All the best to the team....and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai... #KaamyaabInCinemas," he captioned the image.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, 'Kaamyaab', deals with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema. It features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.



The film has been produced by Drishyam Films and will be clashing at the box office with big-budget actioner 'Baaghi 3'.