/As India celebrates Holi, Nick Jonas shares his favourite ‘holi memory’ with wife Priyanka Chopra

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated across India on March 3 and 4. Celebrities too spent a fun-filled day with their loved one and shared warm wishes for their fans on social media. Adding to celebrations, American singer Nick Jonas shared a throwback photo of him and his wife Priyanka Chopra, reminising the time he spent celebrating the festival of colours.

The singer-actor took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and posted what he described as one of his "favourite Holi moments". The picture quickly caught attention online.

In the photo, Nick and Priyanka are seen covered in bright colours, clearly enjoying the festivities. Priyanka looks happy as she wrapped her arm around Nick and the two smiled at each other.

Sharing the image, Nick captioned the image as, "A little throwback to one of my favourite Holi memories. Happy Holi, everyone!"

Nick and Priyanka married in 2028 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur. The two since then are seen embracing each other’s cultures and traditions.

Over the years, they have celebrated festivals such as Diwali, Christmas, and Holi together and shared glimpses of their celebration with fans on social media.

