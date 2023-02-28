Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his TV debut in FUBAR: 'I'm back baby!'
Look who is back! Actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his scripted, live-action TV debut in a show called FUBAR. The actor reportedly plays CIA operative Luke Brunner in the new show which is similar to some of his old film roles. The show will stream on Netflix.
"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like ‘True Lies’… Well, here it is," he said in a press release.
The 1994 film starred Schwarzenegger with Jamie Lee Curtis. In the film, Schwarzenegger played a spy believed to be a salesman by his family.
According to a statement released by Netflix, the show focuses on a “CIA operative on the verge of retirement," who discovers a family secret. He is “forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour."
Schwarzenegger says the new show "will kick your a-- and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick (Santora, showrunner), Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for."
The eight-episode season of FUBAR will premiere on Netflix on May 25. Each episode will span 60 minutes.
"Top Gun: Maverick" actress Monica Barbaro will star as Schwarzenegger's daughter in the show. Additional cast members include Travis Van Winkle, Fortune Feimster, Andy Buckley, Jay Baruchel, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio, Milan Carter and Barbara Eve Harris.
The trailer of the show shows Schwarzenegger driving around in a BMW sports car, firing guns, smoking a cigar and uttering, "I'm back, baby," - as a reference to his infamous Terminator line.