Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers settle divorce

Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers have reached an agreement over their divorce. Chambers had filed for legal separation from the controversial actor three years earlier. Hammer’s attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets. A judge will need to sign off on the proposed agreement and declare the two divorced.



The divorce settlement comes weeks after LA County prosecutors declined to charge Hammer in an investigation stemming from a woman's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. Charges against Hammer could not be pressed as the court cited a lack of evidence against him.



Reacting to the development, Hammer said on Instagram, “I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name has been cleared.”



Hammer has been accused of sexual violence by multiple women, which has derailed his successful career in Hollywood. Hammer and Chambers separated, and she filed for divorce, in 2020.



The 36-year-old actor is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s critically acclaimed Call Me By Your Name and 2013’s The Lone Ranger.