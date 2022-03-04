Armaan Malik becomes first Indian artist to hit Grammys Global Spin

Indian singer Armaan Malik won the hearts of listeners with 'YOU' that took over the music scene worldwide. Now, the performance video of the song featuring Armaan has hit Grammy's YouTube channel for its digital performance series Global Spin which celebrates global music.

Marking India on the world map, the multilingual singer is the country's first icon to grace the global series that spotlights artists worldwide and celebrates creators and their home countries.

Initiated in 2020, 'Grammys Global Spin' is a concert series produced by the Recording Academy to promote global music. In a bid to promote diversity, the series showcases acts from around the world. Armaan makes history by becoming the first artist from India to feature on it.

On this, Armaan said, “It’s truly an honour to be recognized by the Recording Academy and featured as the first Indian artist on the Grammys’ Global Spin series! Music is the only thing that transcends all borders regardless of any barriers, and I’m glad I’ve gotten the opportunity to showcase my music to a global audience, through the most prestigious music platform in the world. Hope everyone enjoys this acoustic performance of my latest English single ‘You’.”

Armaan hit the international music scene with his first English single Control and its popularity shattered records held by pop artists. His single 'Next 2 Me' led both the Top Triller US and Top Global Charts. He worked his way to the most flourishing industry globally – K-Pop and released a pan-genre collaborative single, ‘Echo’. The single marked the collaboration of three icons from around the world, Armaan Malik, multi-faceted Korean-American artist Eric Nam, and platinum music producer and EDM hitmaker KSHMR.