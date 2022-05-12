Arjun Kapoor film 'Ek Villain Returns' now to hit theatres on this date

The release date of the much-awaited sequel of the 2014 hit film `Ek Villian`, `Ek Villian Returns has been changed.



The upcoming thriller which was originally scheduled to be released on July 8 will now hit the theatres on July 29. Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and shared the update.



He wrote, "#EkVillainReturns gets a new release date, 29th July 2022."Mohit Suri had earlier said in a statement, "`Ek Villain` was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for `Ek Villain` overwhelms me. I am sure with `Ek Villain Returns`, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."



Directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.



Mohit Suri has directed films such as `Half Girlfriend`, `Aashiqui 2`, `Murder 2`, `Zeher` and `Kalyug`. ``Ek Villain Returns` is the first collaboration between John Abraham and the director. Arjun Kapoor previously worked with Mohit on `Half Girlfriend`. Disha Patani starred in Mohit`s last directorial film, `Malang`.