Arificial Intelligence-generated Seinfeld spinoff 'Nothing, Forever' is now a hit

Artificial Intelligence recently created a spinoff for popular show Seinfeld and it’s become a hit with the fans of the original. Titled ‘Nothing, Forever’, the spinoff is currently streaming on Twitch . It runs on the channel called @watchmeforever that has more than 83,000 followers. The show is currently raking in more than 10000 viewers at any given time.

Created by Skylar Hartle and Brian Habersberger, Seinfeld’s spinoff was generated using a combination of machine learning, generative algorithms, and cloud services. This means that the characters are all speaking to each other using GPT-3, OpenAI’s language model, which becomes clear as the characters are often not looking at each other when they are talking and rarely make sense. There is, however, a laughing track that supports the scenes.

The spinoff has now become a hit with the fans of the original. According to many viewers on Twitch, the running dialogue from fans is often funnier than the show, although some admit to confusion and fear of where this is all heading.