Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are heading for divorce: Reports

American pop singer Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are getting divorced. The couple has been separated since January 2023, claim media reports. Ariana and Dalton, who is a real estate agent, split after two years of their marriage but "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship," said a source to People magazine.



Ariana was recently seen attending the Wimbledon finale and was not seen wearing her wedding ring. A source close to the couple suggested that the two tried to reconcile but it didn't materialise.



Rumours about their split began when Ariana was filming Wicket in London and was spotted without her engagement ring and her wedding band.



"They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming (in London) that they couldn't resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven't been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely," a source told US Weekly.



Last year in August, Ariana appeared in a makeup tutorial video on TikTok without her wedding ring. The singer had shut down rumours of divorce at that time.



"I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't," she said at the time.



Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021 in a private ceremony at Ariana's home in Montecito. Previously, Ariana was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson from June 2018 to October 2018.