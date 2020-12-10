Ariana Grande 2019 'Sweetener' concert movie to stream on Netflix

Fans of musician Ariana Grande have a reason to rejoice as her much-loved 2019 `Sweetener,` world tour is coming to Netflix in the form of a concert movie.



According to Variety, the concert movie titled `Excuse Me, I Love You,` will premiere on Netflix globally on December 21.



The `Sweetener,` world tour featured several hits from the musician including `7 Rings,` `No Tears Left to Cry,` and `God Is a Woman.`Besides these major hits, she also performed some of her blasts hits from the past like `Love Me Harder,` `Dangerous Woman,` and `Side to Side.



Online streamer Netflix has partnered with artists for concert films, including `Springsteen on Broadway,` and `Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall,` as well as documentaries like Beyonce`s `Homecoming,` Taylor Swift`s `Miss Americana,` Shawn Mendes` `In Wonder,` and `Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,` reported Variety.