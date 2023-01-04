Is Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma the newest Bollywood couple?

One doesn’t know the extent of it but netizens are sure that 2023’s newest couple is Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The two have been grabbing headlines ever since their kissing video has gone viral. According to rumour mills, the two spent New Year’s eve together and were seen kissing at a party in Goa.

The two apparently met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2’. The second part of the hit anthology show will feature them together and they hit it off when they met on the sets. Ever since they started working together, they have shown extreme fondness for one another according to several claims. They also attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert which happened in Mumbai a couple of days ago.

As for ‘Lust Stories 2’, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma’s segment will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The anthology was supposed to release on Valentine's day this year but is likely to be postponed. Lust Stories 2 also has R Balki, Amit Ravindernaty Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma directing a segment each.