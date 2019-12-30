Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together again?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke several hearts in 2018 when the couple announced their breakup. But on Sunday, the supermodel seems to have given the fans a glimmer of hope all thanks to an Instagram story.



Hadid tagged her former boyfriend's mother, Trisha Malik while making a pasta salad.





Trisha then reposted Gigi's picture and shared a screengrab of an old video of Gigi in which she revealed her favourite restaurant was her 'boyfriend's mum's kitchen'.



The interaction between the two women naturally left many speculating that both Hadid and Malik are back together.



Earlier a report on E! News had claimed that two were indeed back to talking terms. "Gigi has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together. They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now," a source was quoted as saying.



With the latest post, it seems something is definitely brewing between the two.