AR Rahman files defamation case against Surgeons association, demands Rs 100 million as compensation
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has filed a Rs 10 Crore (Rs 100 million) defamation case against the Association of Surgeons India (ASICON) and urged them to issue a public apology.
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has filed a Rs 10 Crore (Rs 100 million) defamation case against the Association of Surgeons India (ASICON) and urged them to issue a public apology in connection with a 2018 concert that never happened. Rahman has accused ASICON of defaming him.
ASICON had recently filed a complaint against Rahman at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office for not refunding the amount of Rs 29.50 lakh which Rahman had received as an advance fee to perform at the Annual National Conference of Associations of Surgeons of India in 2018 in Chennai.
On Tuesday, Rahman’s counsel Narmadha Sampath stated that the musician has never entered into any transaction or contractual agreement with ASICON and denied the allegation that he was booked for a show and paid an advance.
ASICON in its complaint had stated that the concert did not happen due to lack of availability of a venue and permission from the government. The association has alleged that it had informed Rahman’s team and sought a refund. However, Rahman's team has stated that the musician was not paid any advance.