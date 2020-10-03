Anushka Sharma on privilege of having a male child: 'Extremely myopic vision'

Anushka Sharma is one of the most outspoken Bollywood stars, who always keeps sharing her views and voicing her powerful opinions on important issues. The actress who is expecting her first child with cricketer Virat Kohli in January 2021, recently shared her opinion on why still society thinks having a male child as a 'privilege'.



Anushka took to her Instagram story, and called the obessesion of wanting a male child an extremely myopic vision. Anushka wrote, "In our society having a male child is seen as a 'privilege'. Of course, it's no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic vision," stated the actress.







In the post, she said that the 'only privilege' parents with a baby boy have is to raise him in a way that they respect girls, "The only 'privilege' is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl That's your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don't think of it as a PRIVILEGE," wrote Anushka.



"The gender of the child doesn't make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected."



Anushka is expecting her first child with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, a month back, couple announced the good news on their respective Instagram accounts. Currently, Anushka is with her Virat Kohli, in Dubai, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held.