Anurag Kashyap’s 'Dobaaraa' featuring Tapsee Pannu to premiered at 2022 London Film Festival

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' is set to release on 19th August 2022 in India but first, the Tapsee Pannu starrer will premiere at London Film Festival.



The director-actor duo will present the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on 23rd June, 6 PM.



Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor along with Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose.

'Dobaaraa' is a new-age thriller that reunites Tapsee and Anurag for the third time. With 'Dobaaraa', the hit jodi of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the stupendous success of 'Thappad'.

'Dobaaraa' is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures' new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy and genre-bending stories. 'Dobaaraa' will release in India on 19th August, 2022.