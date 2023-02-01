Anurag Kashyap praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, says it's brought revolution

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap can’t stop praising Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan as the Badshah of Bollywood brings a much-needed respite for the Hindi film industry in the form of his action flick that has broken every record possible in box office collections. Becoming the fattest Hindi film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India, Pathan is being widely appreciated for its storyline, songs and of course Shah Rukh Khan’s moves.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.

Pathaan's first week collection in India now stands at Rs 315 crore plus. Earlier, the film became the fastest Hindi movie to enter the Rs 200 crore-club in India and now according to trade pundits, the film will enter the Rs 400 crore club faster than any other film.

On the film’s success, Anurag Kashyap said in a recent interview that Pathaan has brought “kranti (revolution)” in the country. He said, "Filmon se hamesh hi aati hai. Aaj kranti ho rahi hai cinema halls mein, Shah Rukh Khan ki Pathaan ke liye, aaj kranti ho rahi hai (Films have also fanned revolution. Today there is a revolution in Indian cinema halls thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan)…"