Anupam Kher's mother is healthy and will be under home quarantine

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher has been declared healthy by the hospital and will be under home quarantine. In a video shared by the actor, he gave update on her family health.



The actor wrote, ''Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo.''

In the video, Anupam Kher further thanked everyone for their love and wishes, and in the video the actor also said, he and his family will pray for all those who are suffering from Coronavirus.



Her mother, brother Raju Kher and her sister-in-law Reema Kher and niece Vrinda were also tested positive, and all of them are recovering. The veteran actor last week said, he is in touch with his mother via phone while staying in an isolation ward at the hospital.