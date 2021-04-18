Anupam Kher pays tribute to late 'Harry Potter' actor Helen McCrory

Veteran actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to late 'Harry Potter' star Helen McCrory.



Kher penned a heartfelt note for the star stating that her demise is a 'deep sense of loss' along with the two photos of the star.



In a tweet, the star wrote, “All deaths are saddening & tragic. But there are times when you feel a deep sense of loss with someone leaving this world even when you don`t know the person.””#HelenMcRory was one such actress. Great in #HarryPotter films & electrifying in #PeakyBlinders. RIP. @lewis_damian,” added Kher.

Earlier, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma paid tribute to the late star.



British film, television actress Helen died aged 52 from cancer, her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis said, McCrory "died peacefully at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family", Lewis wrote on Twitter, calling his late wife "beautiful and mighty".

"We love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly," the actor added, explaining she had died "after a heroic battle with cancer".



She was best known as a star of the hit BBC crime drama 'Peaky Blinders' and for the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" films, as the mother of the boy wizard's school-aged rival.