Anupam Kher on The Kashmir Files' Oscars snub: Must be some problem

Anupam Kher is finally reacting to the Oscars snub of his film, The Kashmir Files. After RRR bagged Oscars nomination in the Best Original Song category, the veteran actor was asked how he felt about the Telugu film making it to the coveted awards vs his own film. Anupam Kher said, “If now RRR has won Critics Choice award, and RRR has won the best song at Golden Globes, it is the greatest feeling for Indian cinema. Why should (we) not we celebrate?”

On The Kashmir Files not winning a nomination, Anupam Kher said, “So, there must be obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files. I am the first person, who sort of tweeted that because I genuinely felt, ‘Wow the song Naatu Naatu, the whole crowd is dancing on that’. Because till now whatever films that they (Western audiences) acknowledged were about poverty of Indians, about some foreigner, who has made a film, whether it is Richard Attenborough or Danny Boyle about Indians (but from a Western outlook). This is the first time a Hindustani film or Telugu film or whatever, an Indian film, has entered the mainstream of cinema.”

As for Oscars 2023 nominations in the Indian context, apart from RRR, there’s All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers which have scored nods in the Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short categories. Another to make to the list is a film with Jacqueline Fernandez in the cast.