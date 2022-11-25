Anupam Kher is ready to direct: Once I write the script, I'll start by the end of this year or next

Boasting of a successful career graph, Indian actor Anupam Kher is now ready to don the hat of a director. With several hit films to his credit, the seasoned actor wants to switch for a project to the other side of the camera after a gap of 20 years.

Speaking to Variety about this at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Anupam Kher said, “I would love to direct. After a long time, a story has come to me. My niece is autistic and I have a story about a grandfather and his autistic granddaughter who live together. I have a rough structure already. Once I write the script, I may start by the end of this year or next year.”

Anupam Kher had last directed in the year 2002, for film ‘Om Jai Jagdish’. This was also his directing debut.

Meanwhile, Anupam has Tamil horror ‘ Connect’ in December in which he plays a priest conducting an exorcism via Zoom. He has also produced and acted in Gajendra Ahire’s ‘Signature’. He has ‘IB71’, directed by Sankalp Reddy, Satish Kaushik’s ‘Kaagaz 2 ', Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ and a web series by Neeraj Pandey.