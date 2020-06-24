Anubhav Sinha assures veteran choreographer Saroj Khan is fine

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has confirmed on social media that noted choreographer Saroj Khan, who was hospitalized due to breathing problems on Saturday, is doing well and that there is nothing to worry about, adding that she will be out in a day or two.



Sinha`s tweet on Wednesday morning corroborates earlier news reports which stated that the veteran choreographer would be discharged soon. She was admitted in Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, and a mandatory test had revealed she is COVID negative.



"Just spoke to people looking after Saroj Ji. She is in fact in hospital. But doing well. Should be out in a day or two. Nothing to worry," Anubhav tweeted.



"Was there for regular treatment. Felt weak, got admitted. Tested COVID too. Negative. #SarojKhan," he added.

Saroj Khan's last major assignment has been directing Madhuri Dixit in last year`s release, 'Kalank'.