Anshuman Jha, Soni Razdan and Raghubir Yadav's father-son saga Hari Ka Om has been making waves at Film Festivals for the past 9 months will have another feather in its cap - it will have its European Premiere at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2025 as the gala screening on May 7th in London at the historic Regent Street Cinema.

Advertisment

After the premiere in Australia, North America, Canada, India, the film will now touchdown Europe before its worldwide release in July this year. Directed by Harish Vyas (Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele) & starring Soni Razdan, Ayesha Kapur in addition to Jha and Yadav, the film marks a hat-trick of the director & actor coming together.

"HARI KA OM is the father-son film we need today, small town India set, deals with isues which occur in nearly every home. It dwells on the fact that without emotional regulation - mistakes can be made by the young & the old. It's a quintessential generational divide film and I look forward to being in the UK for the screening & the Q/A." Says Anshuman.

Jha's last two releases have garnered him acclaim with his portrayal of a homosexual man in Vyas's last film "Hum Bhi Akele"(2021) followed by the animal lover vigilante avatar in the action film "Lakadbaggha"(2023) - this is another extreme turn for the actor as a middle class boy from Bhopal in "Hari Ka Om". Says Vyas "Anshuman is a very simple person but also has a razor sharp film brain. In addition to being a fabulous actor of this generation, he understands all aspects of cinema like very few people I have met. Their chemistry(Raghubir Yadav & Anshuman) is a delight in this film. We are thrilled to be premiereing in the UK at such a prestigious platform."

Advertisment

Anshuman's Directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is also scheduled for release later this year.